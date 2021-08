SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno, and other members of the Springfield community will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art Brightwood/Lincoln School.

The project came from the need to combine two schools into a single building back in 2019. The cost of the project totaled $82 million.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The school is located at 255 Plainfield Street, Springfield, MA.