SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield has found the location for its new park, which will be for skaters and bikers.

Skaters have told 22News in the past that they have been trying to get a skate park in Springfield for over 30 years and now they’re one step closer to it becoming a reality. The park will go right by the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this will give skaters and bikers a safe place to express themselves.

“This will give a structured approach. Get them off our public streets. I don’t want any harm to come to them nor do I want any harm to come to pedestrian traffic or vehicular traffic,” Mayor Sarno said.

The Mayor also said this will be paid for through city, state and federal funding. We’re still waiting to hear back from Parks and Recreation on a timeline as to when construction could start up on this project.