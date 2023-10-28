CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Island Spice Food Truck will be opening its first Chicopee restaurant on Saturday.

Island Spice Food Truck is known for its Sri Lankan cuisine and offers menu items such as vegetable fried rice, chicken, potato, beef, and shrimp curry bowls, along with vegan and vegetarian options, according to a news release from the City of Chicopee.

Their new restaurant, which will be located at 32 Center Street in Chiocpee, was provided by the Chamber of Commerce, the Valley Opportunity Council, and the city of Chicopee. Their hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and they plan on obtaining a beer and wine license. The restaurant will provide over-the-counter service to ensure a quick and satisfying dining experience.

Island Spice Food Truck was founded back in August of 2022 and will continue going to events and catering, serving up its signature Sri Lankan flavors to make any occasion special throughout Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

The grand opening ceremony will take place on Saturday at their new location at 11:00 a.m.