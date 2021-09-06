New streetscape work planned for Florence section of Northampton

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton has announced that streetscape work will be done in the Florence section of the city to make the area more accessible for walkers and bikers.

Florence is a village located in the northwestern portion of Northampton. Home to places like the Florence Diner and other shops and restaurants that make this part of the city appealing to visitors.

“I was just on a walk now to get coffee,” Claudia Patterson told 22News. “I think it’s great I grew up here, I was a kid here so I think it makes it more family-oriented, people outside more, biking more.”

The improvements are sponsored by the Office of Planning and Sustainability.

Small Projects

A temporary bike path art installation

A wayfinding program

Bike racks

Replace newspaper boxes

Streetscape projects currently out to bid