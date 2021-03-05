New study: Certain blood types increase likelihood of contracting COVID-19

FILE – In this April 28, 2015 file photo, a patient has her blood drawn for a liquid biopsy at a hospital in Philadelphia. According to results released on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, for the first time, a blood test has been shown to help detect many types of cancer in a study of thousands of women with no symptoms of the disease. The test is still experimental and even its fans say it needs to be improved. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study suggests that people with certain blood types may be more likely to contract COVID-19.

The study on this that just came out says that people with Type A blood could be more at risk for the infection, but if you do, you still shouldn’t be that concerned if you’re practicing the COVID prevention measures.

Researchers focused on a protein on the surface called the receptor-binding domain, which is the part of the virus that attaches to the host cells. They found that the new coronavirus is particularly attracted to the Blood Group A antigen found on respiratory cells.

Baystate’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Division told 22News this was a laboratory experiment that was done, so it’s still hard to say whether this will hold true. That’s why it’s better to focus on the things in our control.

Dr. Armando Paez told 22News, “These are things we cannot change. We are born with the type of blood that we have, so what we have to focus on is the things we can change. The things we can do to prevent infection.”

Dr. Paez also said if people with Type A blood are more susceptible to the virus, it’s even more reason to get vaccinated if you’re eligible. Remember, you can find out what your blood type is by asking your primary care doctor or just by donating blood.

The researchers noted in their study that the findings alone can’t fully predict how COVID-19 would affect patients of various blood types.