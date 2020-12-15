New study finds your home could be a hotspot for COVID-19 transmission

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A new study suggests that your own home could be a hotspot for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine is making its way to Massachusetts, and while thousands of people await distribution, cases continue to climb at alarming rates. A new study says the home of someone who was sick with COVID-19 can continue to be a hotspot for virus transmission, despite overall community spread being down.

New Jersey resident Robert Ciullo travels to Massachusetts for work and remains cautious, in an effort to prevent anything coming back home.

“I’ve been seeing on the regular for the most part, but I am also working as well. I think I’ve been pretty cautious, washing my hands and social distancing so I am not too worried,” Ciullo said.

According to the study, crowded, multigenerational homes are at a very high risk of transmitting COVID-19. Spouses were deemed the highest at risk for transmission amongst family members because of prolonged contact with each other.

Risk is also higher between adults, as opposed to adults and children.

Longmeadow resident Katie McKenna is a healthcare worker, and she said she’s looking forward to getting the vaccine to regain a sense of normalcy.

“I’ve been trying to be careful, just staying at home, just so I can see my family. So I am excited for the vaccine to come out and I’m hopeful it will do some good,” McKenna said.

While isolating from other people in your household can be difficult, health officials say you should self-isolate if you live with someone who is older or immunocompromised.

The CDC found that over half of the people who live with someone with COVID-19 became infected within a week.