New study on recent traffic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A MassDOT study found peak period travel times on I-91 have gone up in both the morning and evening commutes in both directions.

The study found that on 91 Southbound, between 291 and Route 5, traffic normally starts around four in the afternoon and doesn’t let up until eight.

Researchers also looked at how the construction on I-91 from 2015 to 2018 impacted traffic.

They found that while congestion increased throughout the project, it only added around four minutes on average to the afternoon commute.

The study recommended that Massachusetts consider implementing some sort of congestion pricing for state highways, and what are called managed lanes in particular.

Managed lanes are lanes that run parallel on a highway, but one lane would require a toll.

Drivers opting to pay for that fast lane would also theoretically free up some congestion in the no cost lanes.

It would cost $2 to $3 per one-way commute for these express lanes and around $20 to $30 dollars a week for commuters.