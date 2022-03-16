LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – A new superintendent had been announced during the last Ludlow school committee meeting on March 10.

The school committee had voted unanimously to offer the position to Dr. Frank Tiano.

All deliberations were revolved around the school committee’s impression of four candidates, which included:

Dr. Frank Tiano – current principal Dover-Sherborn Middle School

Mary Jane Rickson – Interim Superintendent North Brookfield Public Schools

Dr. Cynthia Kennedy – Director of Intervention and Acceleration Athol-Royalston Regional School District

Mike Richard – Superintendent Lee Public Schools and Union 29

Michael Kelliher, Ludlow School Committee Chairman explained the superintendent search process, “There was a search committee that screened the applicants and interviewed the semi-finalists. They sent the four finalists to the School Committee and we interviewed the finalists last Wednesday. The school committee also visited each finalists current district as well as hosting the finalists for a visit to Ludlow where they visited each school.”

A decision was made by the school committee based on which member they thought would lead the district best. “Superintendents have a really big job so the factors we look for are leadership skills, educational philosophy, ability to manage a budget, and a willingness to work with town officials, parents, and the community as a whole,” Kelliher said.

The final vote to have Dr. Frank Tiano as superintendent was 5-0 at the meeting. Dr. Tiano start date is expected to be July 1. Lisa Nemeth, the current interim superintendent will continue her position through the end of the school year.

Former superintendent of Ludlow Public schools of nine years, Dr. Todd Gaza decided he was ready for a new challenge. Dr. Gaza had accepted a new position of executive director of the Collaborative for Educational Services in Northampton last July.

“We expect Dr. Tiano will bring his years of experience and dedication to the Ludlow Public Schools and help us continue to offer our students a top-notch public education,” Kelliher said.