CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – City and state officials joined the owners and employees of Ninja Sushi on West Street in Chicopee for a ribbon cutting Friday.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, Senator Adam Gomez, Chicopee Police Sergeant Thomas Gazda, and Emergency Management Commissioner Rich Jones attended the ribbon cutting.

“Welcome aboard, Ninja Sushi! Wishing you many prosperous years in our beautiful city,” stated the City of Chicopee on social media.

Credit: City of Chicopee

Credit: City of Chicopee

Credit: City of Chicopee

Credit: City of Chicopee

Credit: City of Chicopee

Credit: City of Chicopee

Credit: City of Chicopee

Credit: City of Chicopee

Credit: City of Chicopee

Ninja Sushi is located at 108 West Street in Chicopee and is open every day except on Mondays. You can find their hours on their website. In addition to sushi, they serve Japanese-style food like fried rolls and hibachi.