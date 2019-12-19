New take-home dinner option available in Westfield

Breaking News
Fire prompts evacuation at Chicopee Walmart
Hampden County

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new take-home dinner option is available in Westfield. 

Delaney’s Market on East Main Street was packed with customers on Wednesday night celebrating the grand opening of their newest location. Delaney’s specializes in ready-made, with fresh ingredients. 

“Maybe just the end of the day and you’re beat, and you don’t want anything fast food,” said Roberta Hurwitz at Delaney’s Market. “And you don’t want to deal with cooking, prepping, cleaning, we’re it.” 

Delaney’s Market has locations in Longmeadow and Wilbraham. 

