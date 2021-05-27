WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking of the new taxiway at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.
Taxiway Sierra is a multi-million dollar investment that will expand the airport’s mobility, parking capacity and enhance its operational capabilities. Governor Baker will join with the following people at 2 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony:
- Lt. Governor Karyn Polito
- Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy
- Congressman Richard Neal
- MA National Guard Adjutant Major General Gary W. Keefe
- Westfield Mayor Donald Humason
MAP: Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport
CAF AirPower History Tour
The airport will be holding a historic aircraft event from June 16 – 20 with cockpit tours and rides available in select aircrafts.
- Boeing B-29 “Fifi”
- Consolidated B-24A “Diamond Lil”
- North American P-51D “Gunfighter”
- North American T-6 Texan
- Boeing PT-17 Stearman
Congressman Richard Neal and Westfield Mayor Don Humason will announce federal funding from the $1.6 trillion American Rescue Plan and $8.5 billion of it is going to Massachusetts. The event will be held at the Westfield City Hall located on 59 Court Street in Westfield at 1 p.m.