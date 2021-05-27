WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking of the new taxiway at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

Taxiway Sierra is a multi-million dollar investment that will expand the airport’s mobility, parking capacity and enhance its operational capabilities. Governor Baker will join with the following people at 2 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the ceremony:

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito

Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy

Congressman Richard Neal

MA National Guard Adjutant Major General Gary W. Keefe

Westfield Mayor Donald Humason

The airport will be holding a historic aircraft event from June 16 – 20 with cockpit tours and rides available in select aircrafts.

Boeing B-29 “Fifi”

Consolidated B-24A “Diamond Lil”

North American P-51D “Gunfighter”

North American T-6 Texan

Boeing PT-17 Stearman

Congressman Richard Neal and Westfield Mayor Don Humason will announce federal funding from the $1.6 trillion American Rescue Plan and $8.5 billion of it is going to Massachusetts. The event will be held at the Westfield City Hall located on 59 Court Street in Westfield at 1 p.m.