New time set for Saturday’s Thunderbirds game at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were planning on going to Saturday’s Thunderbirds game, the start time has been delayed.

The game against the Rochester Americans was originally slated for 2:05 p.m. Saturday but the puck will now drop at 2:35 p.m. Fans with digital tickets will see the time change automatically on their tickets.

The Thunderbirds remain the leaders of the Atlantic division with a 16-7-2-1 record. On Thursday, the Thunderbirds announced that they have signed East Longmeadow native Forward Peter Crinella. The 25-year-old is in his third professional season after graduating from Holy Cross College. Crinella played for Springfield Cathedral High prior to college.