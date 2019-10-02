New trash bins in Longmeadow will have tracking technology

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – People living in Longmeadow are getting new trash bins equipped with new tracking technology.

Right now, homeowners are responsible for their trash bin. So if you drive around the town on trash night you’ll notice different types of bins.

But the town recently sent out a letter informing residents that each household will soon receive a new, free 35-gallon bin with wheels.

That new cart, with a lid, will also be equipped with a house identifying code as well as an electronic chip so the town can better track lost or stolen carts.

DPW said the new bins will be distributed this fall, but didn’t give a specific time period. The town website doesn’t specify either. We’ll keep you posted.