New U.S. Army members swear oath of enlistment in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- For the third year in a row, the Holyoke Mall played host to a ceremony enlisting the newest members of the US Army.

Seven young men and women from the Albany Army Recruiting Battalion’s Springfield company raised their right hand to swear the oath of enlistment. 22News spoke with one enlistee about what he hopes to accomplish in his service to the country.

“Just inspire people, show them that if I can do it at 31 years of age, anybody can do it. Just grind everyday to be bigger and better than yourself as you were the day before,” said Lance Moreau.

Even during one of the busiest weeks for the Holyoke Mall, holiday shoppers took a moment out of their day to pause and observe as these newest service members begin their military careers.