New Under the Sea exhibit available at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can always count on the Springfield Museums to come up with a school vacation attraction that will appeal to parents as well as their children.

This week, the Museum of Springfield History has literally submerged its vast hallway with an “Under The Sea” adventure exhibit. Parents appeared just as captivated with the above ground/undersea adventures of the deep as their children, especially Jim Henson’s “Splash and Bubbles, Dive In and Lend a Fin” conception of life at the bottom of the ocean.

Erit Liu of Longmeadow told 22News, “I think the kids love it and it’s good for them, good for the parents too, of course.”

“The kids have to learn something, get out of the house”, added Maureen Mendoza of West Springfield.

The virtual fish will be biting throughout the week at the Museum of Springfield History.