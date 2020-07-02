New unemployment data could mean second round of stimulus checks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After the release of the National Jobs Report, Congress could be discussing the next round of stimulus checks of up to $1,200.

The checks would be distributed to households in response to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This follows the passing of the proposed HEROES Act bill by the House of Representatives in May. Some say they worry about the stimulus contributing to the national deficit.

“No I don’t think it’s a great idea,” said Colleen Chesmore of Holyoke. “I think we should help the poor who need it but if you are able to work get out and work.”

The HEROES Act will provide $3-trillion in economic relief to qualifying Americans. That would include $200-billion in hazard pay for certain essential workers and health care workers.

The bill will increase households to a maximum of $6,000 and extend unemployment benefits of $600 through January 2021. But, not everyone thinks that’s enough to support families.

“If they give us the $1,200 again it’s not going to make a difference,” said Crystal Soto of Indian Orchard. “Because it is still not enough. It’s still not enough for us. It should be more.”

The HEROES Act will also provide $75-billion to expand Covid-19 testing and tracing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate declined to just over 13 percent in May from nearly 15 percent in April.