SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Family Care (AFC) will open another urgent care center in Springfield this December.

The new facility will be located at 1312 Boston Road in Springfield, joining its additional location at 415 Cooley Street. No appointments are necessary at the walk-in clinics. They are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“Having lived in Springfield my entire life, I am personally and professionally gratified to open a third location here,” said Jim Brennan, AFC’s Massachusetts Operations Leader. “The opening of this location reinforces of our commitment to serving the people of western Massachusetts by providing convenient access to high-quality healthcare – and more broadly – builds upon our position as the leading provider of urgent care across the state.”

AFC has 22 urgent care centers in Massachusetts which all include x-rays, COVID testing, and other types of lab work.