New Valley Bank & Trust officially opens doors for business in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New Valley Bank & Trust officially opened its doors for business in Springfield on Thursday!

In less than two weeks, New Valley Bank & Trust will celebrate its Grand Opening Week. But Thursday they ran an operations day to test their systems.

New Valley Bank & Trust is the first new bank to open in Massachusetts in over a decade. It’s the only bank headquartered in downtown Springfield.

New Valley’s CFO Hayes Murray told 22News, most of their 300 plus shareholders are local business owners and retailers. He said their mission is to provide a new kind of banking experience, that will include digital banking platforms and money management tools.

“I think we’re a full-service community bank rooted in Springfield, so I think that alone sets us apart and should draw some customers and people who just want to find out about us. So I think we have a really unique opportunity to make a big impact on Springfield and the surrounding communities,” said Murray.

Murray said they’re currently fitting out a branch in Sixteen Acres, with a targeted opening in early August.

The Grand Opening Week kicks off Monday, June 10 at new Valley’s headquarters at 1 Monarch Place in downtown Springfield.

