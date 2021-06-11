New vendors and entertainment at downtown Springfield farmer’s market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Business Improvement District is hosting a grand opening for the downtown Springfield Farmers’ Market with new vendors and entertainment.

This year the market has moved to a new location at Duryea Way and Stearns Square and will take place every Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. through September.

New vendors include:

Hatfield’s Bardwell Farms offering a variety of fresh produce

The Farm Shop & Café from Hadley offering seasonal fruits, vegetables and meat and cheese shares

The Flower Shed will have succulents, planting workshops, and fresh cut flowers later in the season

Learn more about the Downtown Springfield Farmers’ Market and other events happening in downtown Springfield at the Springfield Downtown website.

Music will be performed by Kyle Langlois on Worthington Street. Visitors will be able to help with painting the new murals by Fresh Paint 2021.

Vendors scheduled to be at the farmer’s market this Friday include:

NA Brews (non-alcoholic brews)

Mattoon Soap Company (homemade soaps)

Mark’s Jewelry Creations and Produce (handmade jewelry and produce)

MapleGate (rehab info/massages)

Nosh (artisan breads)

Wicked Good Treats (gourmet chocolate treats)

Bardwell Farm (fresh produce)

The Farm Shop and Cafe (fresh produce, cheese, eggs)

Pitchfork Farm (eggs, pork, bison)

Scents by Nancy (soy candles)

Momma’s Homemade (handmade soap)

The Flower Shed (plants, succulents, flowers)

Veganish Foods (Everythang sauce)

Sugar D.L.’s Baked Goods (baked desserts)

Student Prince and The Fort will celebrate Andy Yee with a 60th birthday bash beginning at 5 p.m. with food and entertainment.

5:00 pm – DJ Kevin Howard spins Yee’s favorite music

5:00 pm (indoors) Live music by Smith & Henderson

7:00 pm – (outdoor stage) Live music by Aquanett

Dewey’s Lounge is hosting their opening weekend beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and Theodore’s is offering outdoor dining for lunch and dinner.