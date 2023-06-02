SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Human Development’s Court Appointed Special Advocates Program held a swearing-in ceremony for its new volunteer advocates Friday evening.

Six new volunteers were sworn into the court’s service as child advocates by First Justice David Paradis. The volunteers will work with Springfield and Holyoke Juvenile Courts to improve stability, opportunities, and permanency outcomes for children with active Care & Protection cases through one-on-one advocacy.

Volunteer advocate Ginger Elliot of Springfield telling 22News, “I’ve been thinking about doing it for a while and so and you know I’m looking forward to being able to make a difference in a young persons life.”

Another volunteer advocate, Janet Woodfine says, “I believe that there are a lot of kids out there that need the help, they need the voice, they need someone who can represent them and I think I’m one of the perfect choices.”

This program promotes consistency for children by having an advocate remain appointed to his or her child for the length of the child’s case.