SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Accidental drownings in children increases during the summer, but there’s new advancements in technology to help prevent that from happening in local pools.

New technology, WAVE Drowning Detection Systems, being tested in Springfield, and the hopes are that it will save lives. At first glance, it appears to be just a headband, but there’s something more to it, It’s an alert system to prevent drowning.

“So it’s a system that measures how long each swimmer is under water,” says Mark Caron, WAVE Founder. “My co-founder and I both had incidents in our hometowns where there were drownings at a city park, we are both technology guys and we were shocked that technology have not ben applied to reducing drownings.”

Drowning is the number one cause of accidental injury-related death for children under the age of five, and the number two cause for ages 1 to 14. And with summer officially five days away, drowning’s increase by 65 percent across the nation, the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, making the ‘WAVE’ a new addition to its pool area.

But how does it work?

After a head band has been submerged in water for 20 seconds, an alert goes off on a life guard’s bracelet, after another 10 seconds, you’ll hear a loud sound, and that sound warns everyone that there is an emergency in the pool area. It will also alert staff if a lifeguard also goes into the water for an emergency.

Springfield Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Vincent Borello, says that any time kids are in the water, anything can happen. Vincent saying their adding an extra layer of security by taking this precaution, “We want kids to have fun, and their parents to have less worry about them getting hurt.”

Certain factors that make drowning more likely to happen include, not being able to swim and lack of close supervision.