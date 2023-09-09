CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new women’s clothing boutique is set to open in Chicopee on Saturday.

Moda Mia Boutique will be opening its doors on Saturday with a grand opening ceremony. According to a news release from the City of Chicopee, Moda Mia was created by Johanna Maldonado, who is a passionate fashion enthusiast from Springfield.

The boutique will represent the spirit of revitalization in Chicopee, and its overall mission is to provide affordable styles to help you look and feel great, according to its website.

At the grand opening ceremony, there will be giveaways, refreshments, and an opportunity to engage with members of the Chicopee community. The new business will be located on Center Street in Springfield, and the grand opening will take place at 11:00 a.m.