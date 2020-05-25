1  of  3
Watch Live
12:00: F-15 jets to flyover Massachusetts in honor of Memorial Day LIVE: Trump to lay wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

New World Gas offering free gas for healthcare workers on Memorial Day

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: New World Gas)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New World Gas Stations is offering free gas for hospital staff who bring a valid hospital ID to any of their 14 locations on Memorial Day.

New World Gas is giving doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical assistants, and supporting staff workers free gas fill-ups at all 14 of its stations on Monday.

“The New World family would like to thank all healthcare professionals providing services to COVID-19 patients. We truly appreciate your tireless effort in supporting the community. Please accept this as a token of our appreciation for everything you do!”

Healthcare workers just need to show a work ID from their place of employment at the pump. The following is a list of New World Gas locations:

  • New World Gas, 570 Sumner Avenue in Springfield
  • New World Gas, 527 Allen Street in Springfield
  • Gas Depot, 1123 Main St., Brockton,
  • New World Gas, 273 Littleton Road in Chelmsford
  • 4 Corners Citgo, 197 Milton Street in Dedham
  • Speedy Mart, 1507 Lakeview Avenue in Dracut
  • New World Gas, 340 Milliken Boulevard in Fall River
  • New World Gas, 710 Lakeview Avenue in Lowell
  • New World Gas, 460 Turnpike Street in South Easton
  • Mutual Gas, 397 Middlesex Street in Tyngsboro
  • New World Gas, 487 Main Street in Waltham
  • Watch City Petro, 790 Main St., Waltham
  • New World Gas, 359 Bedford Street in Whitman
  • Corner Store Mobile, 635 Chandler Street in Worcester

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today