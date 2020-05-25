New World Gas offering free gas for healthcare workers on Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New World Gas Stations is offering free gas for hospital staff who bring a valid hospital ID to any of their 14 locations on Memorial Day.

New World Gas is giving doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical assistants, and supporting staff workers free gas fill-ups at all 14 of its stations on Monday.

“The New World family would like to thank all healthcare professionals providing services to COVID-19 patients. We truly appreciate your tireless effort in supporting the community. Please accept this as a token of our appreciation for everything you do!”

Healthcare workers just need to show a work ID from their place of employment at the pump. The following is a list of New World Gas locations: