New World Gas offering free gas for healthcare workers on Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New World Gas Stations is offering free gas for hospital staff who bring a valid hospital ID to any of their 14 locations on Memorial Day.
New World Gas is giving doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical assistants, and supporting staff workers free gas fill-ups at all 14 of its stations on Monday.
“The New World family would like to thank all healthcare professionals providing services to COVID-19 patients. We truly appreciate your tireless effort in supporting the community. Please accept this as a token of our appreciation for everything you do!”
Healthcare workers just need to show a work ID from their place of employment at the pump. The following is a list of New World Gas locations:
- New World Gas, 570 Sumner Avenue in Springfield
- New World Gas, 527 Allen Street in Springfield
- Gas Depot, 1123 Main St., Brockton,
- New World Gas, 273 Littleton Road in Chelmsford
- 4 Corners Citgo, 197 Milton Street in Dedham
- Speedy Mart, 1507 Lakeview Avenue in Dracut
- New World Gas, 340 Milliken Boulevard in Fall River
- New World Gas, 710 Lakeview Avenue in Lowell
- New World Gas, 460 Turnpike Street in South Easton
- Mutual Gas, 397 Middlesex Street in Tyngsboro
- New World Gas, 487 Main Street in Waltham
- Watch City Petro, 790 Main St., Waltham
- New World Gas, 359 Bedford Street in Whitman
- Corner Store Mobile, 635 Chandler Street in Worcester