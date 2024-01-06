SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year, Better Us held its third annual event Saturday night, celebrating business and community at the Springfield Elks Lodge.

The event featured a panel of professionals, business owners, and community leaders. Nicole Obi, President & CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts was the night’s keynote speaker.

Obi spoke with 22News about how the event hosts impact the community. “So it’s a new year celebration with a professional twist and we are also awarding high school seniors with scholarships for them to pursue their education or start a small business…. So you know we’re supporting our youth as well as entrepreneurs and local businesses.”

There was also a a live performance from recording artist and finalist of the voice, Michelle Brooks Thompson, and the event was hosted by our very own 22News anchor Ciara Speller.