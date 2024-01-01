SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the calendar turning, many lucky parents got to welcome in their newborn soon after the clock struck midnight.

New Years brings in new life and at around 8 a.m. Monday morning, 7 pounds 11 ounces Hania was born in Baystate Medical Center, and her excited father told me no one will ever forget her birthday.

Hania was not the first baby born in 2024 at Baystate Medical Center, but definitely not far off. Hania’s father Mohammed, spoke to 22News on Zoom where he and his wife Aqsa were swaddling their baby girl and are still so happy about this New Year’s surprise, “New Year’s baby, nobody can forget her birthday! It’s a new year and new beginning for us, it’s my first child with my wife and it’s a new beginning and great way to start off the year.”

They went on to say their bundle of joy is the greatest possible way to start off the New Year.

At the end of our interview with Mohammed, we asked him what he would want his baby to hear if she watched this in a few years and he said, “You caught us by surprise but thank you for coming into both his and his wife’s lives.”