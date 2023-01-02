CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular steakhouse is making a return to the Hampden County area during the new year.

Western Massachusetts residents will be welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse in Chicopee and West Springfield. The JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name.

In 2009, the last Ponderosa Steakhouse in Massachusetts closed its doors in Swansea but remained in many fans’ and young millennials’ hearts, including James Beaudry, Chairman of JK Polk Investment Group which is headquartered in Worcester. “I have always loved Ponderosa and I made it my life’s work to bring it back. People can expect all the menu favorites – and that same Ponderosa feel we all knew and loved,” he said.

Beaudry and JK Polk Investment Group are looking forward to opening the first restaurant in Chicopee by summer.