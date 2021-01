New Year’s Day: What’s open, what’s closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -- The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert due to snow, wintry mix and freezing rain showers which could lead to very slick roads due to light snow/sleet accumulation but also for ice accumulation. Travel will be hazardous tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Most of your New Year's Day looks dry with morning sun giving way to increasing clouds. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30s.