CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 75 percent of Americans buy food for their New Year’s Eve celebrations and many local restaurants are getting ready for the rush.

Sabor Latino on Meadow Street in Chicopee does a brisk take out business already, but they take a few days to prepare for the onslaught of New Year’s Eve orders.

Sabor Latino is a favorite local spot for Latin cuisine. The manager says they see an big increase in take out orders for New Year’s Eve, adding many people request large party platters of yellow rice, chicken and beef stew to enjoy while ringing in the new year with family and friends. They shared advice for people looking to place an order.

“Call ahead and let us know what you want so we could, you know, set the time and everything they need to come pick it up,” said Endy Nunec, an employee of Sabor Latino.

Food delivery services like Grub Hub and Door Dash also say New Year’s is one of their busiest holidays as well.

Sabor Latino is closing one hour early on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m. so keep that in mind if you are looking to place an order.