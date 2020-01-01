New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield is very active this New Year’s Eve!

MGM in Springfield is a big draw, with live performances and live music. An hour of 90’s music just wrapped up at the Tap Sports Bar and a DJ helped to usher in the New Year.

Of course, food and drink specials all night.

CEO and President of MGM Springfield, Mike Mathis, told 22News, “Our staff is so pumped to welcome people and throw the best party in western mass customers come up to me and tell me what a great time they are having and that’s what it’s all about.”

Other attractions this New Year’s Eve night at MGM include all-inclusive drink packages at the Commonwealth Nightclub Lounge, along with a fun bowling and drink package.