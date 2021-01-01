New Years fitness resolutions, how to keep up with your goals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New year, new you. After the year that 2020 was, many people are looking for a change. New Years day is typically a time when many people make it their resolution to live healthier.

“This year especially, people have spent a lot of time seated probably than ever in their life in the last six months,” Best Fitness in Springfield Fitness Director, Rachel Meachen told 22News.

Many people use the new year as a way to restart or begin for the first time their health and fitness goals.

“They want to get heathier. They want to get more in shape. They may want to build their confidence and a lot of that comes from being physically fit and having the right workout routine. And just knowing that you’re doing something positive for your body to start off the new year is a really big thing for a lot of people,” Meachen said.

Best Fitness said turn your goals into smaller milestones that will lead to long term results. You can make small habit changes to make hitting milestones easier, such as waking up a little earlier to get a workout in. You can also create triggers for yourself to start new habits, such as getting your gym clothes out the night before so that you’re more motivated to go the next day.

“In the new year you’re motivated, you’re ready to go but as you continue working as things get a little bit busy with life, it becomes harder to be here. So having a resource to keep you motivated and keep you motivated can make all the difference in making it not just a resolution but a lifestyle,” Meachen said.

Remember don’t do any fitness diets or workouts that may be above your skill level without consulting an expert.