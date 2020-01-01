New Year’s resolutions in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lots of people vow to change their lives in some way with New Year’s resolutions. The start of the new year is the perfect time to reflect back on the past 12 months, including some things that people may want to change.

One man from Springfield told 22News improving his mental health will be his goal in 2020.

“Most of all mental. You got to take care of your mental psyche or else, everything else is no good,” Lamar Johnson said.

Another man said he just wants to make the world a kinder place in the New Year.

“To be good and to be honest with everybody,” Clemmie Tarpley said. “If you need advice, I’ll help you out. I could see you out on the street and you might need a dollar or something.”

But, one person we spoke to today in Chicopee said she isn’t making a new year’s resolution.

“I mean I’m not going to say people do it to see if they will fail or they can do it. I just say go with it,” said Tonja Hennessey. “Life’s too short.”

