WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular resolution this time of year is to get fit and loose weight. 22News spoke to a personal trainer Monday night to learn the safest way to get started.

According to a Forbes survey, 34% of Americans have made “losing weight” their top New Year’s resolution. But, sticking to a weight loss plan can be challenging, and many people struggle to achieve their desired results. A personal trainer we spoke with at Steel Vault CrossFit in Westfield says setting small realistic and sustainable goals in the beginning is key to long-term success.

“Slower is better, you don’t want to quickly drop the weight. You want the goal more of how you feel in your clothes then how much you weigh,” said owner of Steel Vault CrossFit, Paul Lentini. “Some people if they are couch bound right now just the goal of just hitting 12,000 steps is how you wanna start and then start increasing that as you go.”

He adds staying disciplined will help in reaching all of your fitness goals.

