New York City kids experience western Massachusetts through Fresh Air Fund

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of children from New York City are having a “fresh air” summer in the pioneer valley.

These kids are getting an opportunity to escape the city for a couple of weeks, get out and play in nature, and really just see how life in the suburbs is through the Fresh Air Fund.

Playing in a pool is something kids like Rafia Maiga from New York City don’t normally get to do in the summer.

“I would be like watching TV. Or just sleep or eat all day, so that’s not fun,” said Maiga.

But this summer, they get to enjoy some time outside through the Fresh Air Fund. The organization connects children living in the city, to families here in western Massachusetts.

The kids spend 1-2 weeks with their host family, just being kids and enjoying nature like Brielle Davie did over the summer.

“I’ve been going to the pool, I went to a farm for the first time. It was really cool,” said Davie. “There was a bunch of beans and we went picking for corn. I got to cut some flowers for a bouquet for my mom.”

This summer, about 40 children are staying with families in towns like Longmeadow, Shelbourne falls, Northampton and Amherst.

Sophie Kuliyeva told 22news, she loves being able to play outside in the fresh air.

“There’s more grass here, more plants. It’s more fresh. Usually, in the city, there’s more people and it’s kind of polluted. Here, it’s fresh air,” said Davie.

The Fresh Air Fund is always looking for more families to host New York City children.