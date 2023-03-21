SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An abandoned newborn baby was discovered on the doorstep of a Springfield home on Sunday night, which is believe to have been left outside for almost 48 hours.

What we know so far

The Aviles Family left their home on Entrybrook Drive for a weekend away in Boston around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News shortly after, a newborn baby was abandoned on their front steps. Police say it happened between 9:00 p.m. Friday night and about 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, when it was only about 28 degrees outside.

Juliannys Aviles says she looked back at footage of a camera she has outside her home and that right around 12:30 Saturday morning, you can see an image of what appears to be a car seat near their front door.

“It doesn’t show who dropped him off, if there was a car, it doesn’t show any of that. All it shows is a car seat appearing on my front steps,” said Aviles.

The abandoned newborn baby boy was left outside all day Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday when the winds chills were in the teens and 20s. The Aviles family returned home about 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

Photo sent to 22News from Juliannys Aviles

“As you’re driving, you couldn’t tell it was a car seat by the way, I don’t know if the wind hit it or my screen door hit it, but the car seat had fell over. You can’t really tell it’s a car seat until you get closer,” said Aviles.

They found the baby boy wrapped in blankets and crying, nearly 48 hours after he was left there. The newborn was brought to Baystate Medical Center where he is still undergoing treatment.

Police are searching for the baby’s mother. Anyone who lives on Entrybrook Drive or in that area, police are asking you to check any cameras you may have for anything that might be suspicious over the past week, especially Friday night and early Saturday morning. If you find something on your cameras, please call Springfield Police Detectives at 413-787-6355.

Massachusetts Safe Haven Law

The Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts (2004) allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants 7 days old or younger at a hospital, police station, or manned fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

The National Safe Haven Alliance has a 24/7 emergency line. That number is 1-888-510-2229.