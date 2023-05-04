HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of affordable housing took place in Holyoke Thursday. New homes are part of a plan to build housing around the Carlos Vega Park, a plan that includes creating additional housing on vacant lots in the area.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday celebrating the completion of South Holyoke Homes, a group of brightly colored rental buildings on the corner of Hamilton and South East Street. There are a total of 12 affordable rental units, consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The Holyoke Housing Authority says there is a need for affordable housing because the average price in the city for a one bedroom is $1,100 and it just goes up from there.

Holyoke Housing Authority Executive Director Matthew Mainville told 22News, “In this particular case because it’s affordable housing, so it’s based on your income. You pay a percentage of your income in these programs, but the housing market has become increasingly more expensive, making affordable housing even more important.”

Since these units are affordable, only people who make below 80 percent of the area media income will qualify to live there. Anyone interested in the units can check out the South Holyoke Homes website.