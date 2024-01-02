WEST SPINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Newly elected officials are getting sworn in this week across western Massachusetts, and on Tuesday night the new government in West Springfield took its oath.

Six school committee members and nine town councilors individuals took their oath of office and officially began their terms.

During the inauguration ceremony at town hall, Mayor William Reichelt told 22News he is excited to work with the new officials. He hopes to work with them on improving schools, migrant issues, infrastructure, and traffic safety.

We all love West Springfield, and it takes even more than me or just them to get anything done. We are a town run by volunteers, a lot of great employees. Having us all come together is important to set an agenda and set a focus and goal and then get everyone to roll with us in the same direction. William Reichelt, Mayor of West Springfield

After Tuesday night’s ceremony, nominations for president and vice president were discussed by both the council and school committee.

