WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After the grand opening of Domino’s Pizza in Wilbraham, a community involvement program is to launch.

A program was developed toward helping local non-profits, schools, and sports teams throughout Wilbraham and Ludlow through many efforts. Like making donations of pizza to events and free vouchers.

“We understand that Wilbraham and Ludlow are towns with residents who

look out for each other, we want to be a friendly neighbor who can always provide you with

Great Food, Fair Prices, and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee,” said Augusto.

Garcia is a proud owner of six Domino’s locations. In his new Wilbraham location, he thought it was a great opportunity to do something unique and special. He has decided to give away over $300,000 worth of free pizza to both Wilbraham and Ludlow communities.

If you know of any non-profit organizations, sports teams, or schools that could benefit

from either vouchers for free pizza or free food at events, Lucas Garcia can be contacted at lucas@springfieldpie.com.

“We really want to cement ourselves as a dependable partner to this new community.” He continued, “Domino’s Wilbraham is just trying to do its part in supporting the people who welcomed us with open arms. We are not a large corporation, we are a local family trying to give back,” expressed Augusto Garcia, the owner of Domino’s Wilbraham.