Newly renovated ALDI in West Springfield reopens Thursday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ALDI in West Springfield reopened its store Thursday morning after being closed for renovations.

The store at 903 Riverdale Street was closed for renovations as part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the updated and expanded store features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection.

The store also features open ceilings, natural lighting, and is built with environmentally friendly materials.

The store is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Chris Daniels, South Windsor division vice president for ALDI. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the West Springfield residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”