Newly renovated Basketball Hall of Fame to reopen July 1st

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame is scheduled to re-open July 1st but they’re making some changes to their original plans.

When the Basketball hall of Fame re-opens on July 1st, visitors will notice more than $20 million worth of renovations. Renovations that include a lot of touch screen and interactive displays that include pictures and highlight reels of players and coaches, creating a more engaging and hands-on experience but due to the COVID-19 pandemic these displays will have to remain hands off.

Instead of touching the displays with their hands, visitors will be given a stylus to go through the exhibits to prevent spread of COVID-19 and prevent others from getting sick.

“The major point of this whole remodel was to go very digitally heavy. When guests come and buy their museum ticket, we will actually give them a complimentary stylus with a Basketball Hall of Fame logo pen that visitors will be instructed to use so they can enjoy every display we have and stop the spread of COVID-19 by not touching those screens,” said Jason Fiddler, Vice President of Marketing at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

22News spoke with a New York resident passing through Springfield who said he’s already planning a trip to visit the hall once it re-opens July 1st.

“I’ve been a basketball fan my whole life. I was told they did all the renovation to it and I haven’t been. Maybe the staff can disinfect after everyone uses the exhibits or require users to wear gloves when they come through the door so you know their hands aren’t dirty.” Mike Sogno, New York

Many hoops fans will be coming from all over for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement.

The Hall of Fame is scheduled to make an announcement on June 15 as to when the ceremony will be held.