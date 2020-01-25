Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer

Next Step: Roof trusses to be placed on Harmony House in Chicopee

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Roof trusses are set to be placed on the Harmony House of western Massachusetts Saturday morning in Chicopee.

According to a news release sent to 22News, at 8:00 a.m. the trusses will be installed at 66 View Street in the Aldenville section of Chicopee where the Harmony House is located. Volunteers are welcomed to lend a hand.

With the help of Johnson Family at Hampshire Towing, the house will continue to stay on track and fulfill Ruth Willemain’s dream of building a permanent home for Harmony House.

Blitz Build Photos:

  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB
  • Photo Courtesy: Harmony House of Western MA FB

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Trending Stories