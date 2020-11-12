NFL coach to launch new police relations program for racial justice in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An NFL coach is fighting for racial justice right where he grew up in western Massachusetts through an initiative and a new program, ALLY.

This new program, ALLY, is all about bringing together law enforcement and the community with the main focus on young people. LA Chargers wide receiver’s Coach and Agawam native Phil McGeoghan is taking action.

He’s in a unique position, having dozens of family members and friends in law enforcement, but is also a victim of police brutality and racism himself, so he’s using that perspective to help.

“I saw our nation being pulled apart and I didn’t want to have to choose,” said McGeoghan. “I wanted to align people and unite people and I thought we had a lot of commonalities and I just felt that I could be a voice of reason during a time that seemed unreasonable.”

McGeoghan is launching ALLY, which stands for Acknowledge, Listen, Learn, Youth.

It’s a program that aims at addressing systematic racism while providing more funding for law enforcement and strengthening trust within the community, especially kids. But ALLY is still in its beginning phases so securing funding is the first step to attain these goals.

“We get the cops and the kids united and there are a lot of different ways to do that but again, major gifting is the first and foremost thing,” McGeoghan added.

McGeoghan has a startup goal of $500,000.

This way ALLY can begin to bring the community together but also have an immediate impact on those in need.

He said, “Who doesn’t have a winter jacket? You know I need to know who that is and we need to get the money so can get that person a winter jacket like no.”

The goal is to have the program launched in fall 2021.