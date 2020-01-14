NFL Foundation Grassroots Program awards Duggan Academy $250K for field upgrade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A facelift for a Springfield area football field!

Duggan Park will son look a bit different, all thanks to a generous grant by the New England Patriots through the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program. The $250,000 grant helped to provide new a synthetic turf field, lighting, and bleachers.

Which will be put to good use by students at the nearby Duggan Academy and athletes in the Springfield community.

Daniel Williams told 22News, “It’s going to be good for the school. It will help the football teams out a little in the summertime. It will be a good benefit. Massachusetts supports the Patriots.”

For the last two decades, the Foundation Grassroots Program has supported the construction and renovation of more than 375 football fields nationwide.