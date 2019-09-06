NFL season is finally here!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The fall brings many seasonal favorites like pumpkin flavors, haunted hayrides, and dreams of Thanksgiving dinner.

For others, it’s the return of football! The NFL regular season kicked off Thursday evening with an NFC North matchup.

22News went to the Rumbleseat in Chicopee where fans were geared up for the big game.

One Patriots fan told us that he can’t wait for what he believes is going to be another winning season.

Sam Pricett of Easthampton said, “Football’s back, it’s about time. I’ve been waiting all summer and I’m really happy preseason’s done.”

Patriots fans will have to wait for the first game of the season, however. They’ll play the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.