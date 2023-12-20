WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hockey fans in western Massachusetts can meet an NHL legend Wednesday evening.

Jeremy Roenick will be at Bertelli’s Liquors in West Springfield from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jeremy is a former American professional ice hockey player who played most of his career in the National Hockey League. He was drafted 8th overall in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He played with the Blackhawks from 1988 to 1996.

The Boston native will sign bottles of Whiskey in the Wild, a brand he co-founded. Its Premium Whisky with extracts of chocolate, vanilla, blackberry, orange, and black elderberry create palate-pleasing flavor blends.