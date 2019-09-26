NHTSA’s new campaign aimed to end impaired driving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched a campaign to stop impaired driving.

It’s both illegal and extremely unsafe to drive after taking a prescription or over-the-counter medication. A recent NHTSA survey found that 20 percent of surveyed drivers tested positive for driving impaired.

Taking painkillers and other prescription medications can cause extreme drowsiness and blurred vision, both of which inhibit your ability to drive. The Chicopee Police Department said they’ve seen more drivers operating under the influence of prescription medications.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News that it’s just as unsafe as drinking and driving.

“It’s just like drinking alcohol. It relaxes you, it takes away your ability to make a quick rational decision. And behind the wheel of a vehicle, that’s a recipe for disaster,” said Wilk. “You need to have your motor skills 100 percent, you can’t take something to dull that and expect not to end up in a crash.”

Wilk told 22News officers have to use their best judgment if they think a driver is under the influence of a drug. They’re urging residents to drop off any unused prescriptions in their drug drop-off box at the police department.

Wilk said you can face jail time if you’re convicted for driving under the influence of prescription medication.