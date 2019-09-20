Nice weather ahead for The Big E this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New England’s Great State Fair continues to draw in crowds as we approach the end of the work week.

22News was at The Big E Thursday, where many enjoyed a nice autumn-like day on the fairgrounds.

This weekend is expected to heat up into the 80’s, but one fair-goer said fall temperatures are perfect for fair season.

“It was a great experience walking around. Plenty of stuff to eat, and things to see, and just heard some great music too,” Mark Vickers told 22News.

If you plan on heading to The Big E Saturday, it’s Vermont Day and New England Bike Day!

You can also relax with some Yoga on the Green, or take a look at some butter sculptures.