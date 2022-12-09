CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special honor for one of our local leaders within law enforcement Friday night. Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi elected by fellow Sheriffs to serve as President of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association (MSA).

Part of his new role will be to raise awareness about the efforts of local sheriffs to enhance programs that address behavioral health and substance use, and women’s programming among other services. In a statement to 22News, Cocchi says he is honored for the opportunity to serve the MSA.