Night before Thanksgiving considered one of the most dangerous due to drunk drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The night before Thanksgiving can be one of the most dangerous times of the year when it comes to drunk driving, so police are on high alert Wednesday night, and so are local bars.

Springfield Police put out a warning reminding people not to drink and drive, especially when a night like this can be so dangerous.

“It’s nice to see all of the old friends that are back in town and we go out to Thanksgiving, and you know enjoy our time with our family and friends,” said Westfield resident Andrew Leighman.

Andrew is meeting up with friends to take part in a pre-Thanksgiving Day tradition, seeing a Thunderbirds game but not before he takes a stop at Theodore’s BBQ.

Co-Owner Keith Makarowski said things do tend to get busy the night before Thanksgiving, “Our staff is all TIPS trained so with that process they get to put that in action today noticing all the signs.”

TIPS stands for Training and Intervention Procedures for Servers of alcohol. Something that comes in handy, especially during a time that can be dangerous on the roads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said between 2015 and 2019, 135 drivers involved in fatal crashes Thanksgiving Eve were under the influence of alcohol.

The Springfield Police Department advises people to know your limit when it comes to drinks, a blood alcohol content of .08 is all it takes to be considered drunk driving.

Also, if you see someone driving unsafely, call 911 and, most importantly, take keys out of the equation.

“Download that Uber app or Lyft app. Call a buddy if you need to. Not worth it to drink and drive. It’s so accessible to just call a ride now and we’re lucky for that,” said Portland, Maine resident Emma Kristoffy.