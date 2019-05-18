Night of Heroes sets up Saturday’s Battle of the Badges tournament

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrating humanity through sports is the goal of this weekend’s 5th annual Battle of the Badges event in Holyoke.

Friday night the emergency personnel who will participate in the volleyball tournament attended the Night of Heroes dinner at the International Volley Ball Hall of Fame.

Fire fighters from Holyoke, Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee, and Easthampton were in attendance as well as members of the New York City Fire Department.

“They been coming here all five years and are really one of the main organizations that helped start this,” executive director George Mulry told 22News. “They wanted to honor a couple of their fallen brothers who passed away during 911.”

The Battle of the Badges Volleyball Tournament will run all day Saturday at Holyoke Dean Tech High School. The event is also free to attend.

