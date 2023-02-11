CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Chicopee, people dressed in their evening’s best for the third annual ‘Night to Shine’ prom.

Night to Shine is a prom for people with special needs sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and tonight it was hosted by LifePoint Church in Chicopee. And it was quite the glamourous event, guests were greeted with a red carpet lined by local Marines, paparazzi, and a cheering crowd.

“We are here to let out community know, that our special needs community…that we love them, that God loves them, said Mary Whitacre,” Lifepoint Church, Chicopee. “That they are amazing and we are just here to give them a great night!”

The night included the royal treatment for guests from hair and makeup stations to limousine rides and a catered dinner. And the best part, all prom-goers have crowned a king or queen.